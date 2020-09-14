Bond County COVID Count Up To 257

The Bond County Health Department has reported an additional 23 new positive coronavirus cases.

The new positives include a female under 10, two females in their 20’s, a female in her 40’s, two females in their 50’s, a female in her 60’s, two males under 10, one teenage male, six males in their 20’s, two males in their 30’s, 2 men in their 50’s, a man in his 70’s, and two in a congregate setting.

Those new positive cases bring the county total to 257 to date.

44 COVID-positive individuals are currently in isolation.

129 close contacts are currently quarantined.

One individual is currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Four people in Bond County have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

A total of 11,662 tests have been administered in the county.