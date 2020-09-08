Bond County COVID Total At 211

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bond County is now up to 211. That’s up by 20 since Friday, September 4.

The 20 new cases include four females in their 20’s, a female in her 30’s, a female in her 40’s, five males in their teens, four males in their 30’s, three males in their 40’s, one male in his 50’s, and one male in his 60’s.

Of the 211 total positives to date, 59 COVID-positive individuals remain in isolation, 206 of their close contacts are currently quarantined. Two individuals are currently hospitalized. Four people have died from COVID in Bond County since the pandemic started.

Total number of tests administered in Bond County is now 10,366.