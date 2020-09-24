Bond County COVID Total Up To 310

The Bond County Health Department has reported another 11 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to date for Bond County to 310.

The new cases include a female in her 60’s, two women in their 70’s, a female in her 90’s, a male in his 20’s, two men in their 40’s, a man in his 50’s, a male in his 60’s, a man in his 70’s, and a male in his 90’s.

Of the positive cases, 48 COVID-positive individuals are in isolation.

120 of their close contacts are currently in quarantine.

The department reports two additional deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic started to six deaths.

Three people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Tests administered in the county now number 14,164.

Ages of those tested range from less than one to 106. Ages of those who tested positive range from two to 92.