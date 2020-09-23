Bond County Humane Society Silent Auction Underway

It’s never been easier to support the animals at the Bond County Humane Society shelter and in foster homes even during this time of social distancing and hanging out on the couch with your pampered pooch or fab feline. COVID-19 has forced Bond County Humane Society to cancel several fundraisers in 2020 – including Paws In The Park, their biggest fundraiser of the year. So they’re holding an online silent auction on Facebook featuring pet items, home décor, designer bags, beauty products, gifts, and more.

Items are posted every other day. Items close after 6 days of bidding. The Silent Auction on Bond County Humane Society’s official Facebook Page lasts until Sunday, October 4 at 6pm.

All items have been donated new or only gently used. Auction proceeds will help Bond County Humane Society provide food, medical care, and other necessities for shelter and foster pets during these trying times.

You are encouraged to RSVP to the Silent Auction Event on Facebook (respond Interested or Going) so you’ll be subscribed to all the auction news, more items going up for bid, and extra announcements.

Bond County Humane Society looks forward to seeing all their friends—four legged and two legged—back at Paws in the Park in 2021.