Bond County Now At 263 COVID-19 Cases

The Bond County Health Department has announced six more COVID-19 cases in the county.

That brings the total to date to 263 positive cases.

The new ones include two females in their 40’s, a female in her 50’s, a female in her 60’s, a female in her 70’s, and a male in his 70’s.

48 COVID-positive individuals remain in isolation.

191 of their close contacts are currently quarantined.

The county has had four fatalities since the pandemic began.

Total number of tests administered in Bond County is now 12,176.