Bond County Tax Bills Out, First Installment Due Sept. 24

Bond County real estate tax bills were mailed August 20.

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp said all bills should have been delivered by now and if a property owner did not receive theirs, they should call her office at 664-0618.

Camp advised taxpayers should check their bills to make sure the proper exemptions were applied.

The county treasurer reported payments are steadily coming in.

Payments can be made by mail, at the treasurer’s office, online, or at the five local banks. Camp said a drop box has been placed outside the front door of the county office building for those who do not want to enter the building to drop off a payment.

The installment deadlines to pay property taxes are September 24 for the first installment, and November 24 for the second installment.