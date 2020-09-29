Bright Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder

Mulberry Grove resident David Leroy Bright has been found guilty of a 2017 murder in Fayette County.

Last Friday, a jury in Fayette County Circuit Court found the 71-year-old Bright guilty of killing James Skinner of Brownstown.

The defendant is to be sentenced on November 10.

The jury decided at the end of a five-day trial that Bright was guilty of two counts of first degree murder.

The murder is believed to have occurred on September 17, 2017, the day Skinner’s body was found near Bluff City. Bright was accused of striking Skinner in the head with a sledgehammer, thereby causing his death.