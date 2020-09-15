Chamber Highlights New Faces & Places

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce held its annual New Places, New Faces program Tuesday morning at the Greenville University SMART Center.

Chamber Executive Director Elaine McNamara mentioned some of the new businesses that have opened in the past year and businesses observing anniversaries in 2020.

New businesses she mentioned include Dollar Tree, Double J Doggie Play & Stay, Rocket Bowls, Evergreen Plant Co., Meraki Florist, Sugar Shop Cakery, Shimoji Coffee, Mioux Florist, and the Big Dipper. She said the Collective Closet in Greenville and the Strand in Pocahontas are both celebrating their two-year anniversaries. Affordable Termite & Pest Control is celebrating three years and Kahuna’s Burgers & More is having its 10-year anniversary this year.

Among those attending were members of the business community, and students in this year’s Bond County CEO Program.