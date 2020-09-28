Charges Filed In Friday Shooting

A Greenville man faces charges in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon in the city.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann filed two felony charges Monday in Bond County Circuit Court against Karreem K. Fitzgerald, age 46.

He is accused of alleged aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. last Friday as two vehicles were passing each other on Harris Avenue near Fourth Street.

The individual who called police was in a vehicle containing three people, and reported a shot had been fired at the car, striking the body of the vehicle. No one was injured.

Fitzgerald was taken into custody that afternoon.

Police emphasized the parties involved in the incident were family members in a dispute.

Greenville Police and a Bond County deputy blocked off a small area of Harris Avenue, just east of Fourth Street, where a piece of bullet was found. Illinois State Police crime scene investigators were called to assist at that location.

The aggravated discharge of a firearm charge is a Class 1 felony. It alleges Fitzgerald, while having knowledge a vehicle was occupied, intentionally discharged a firearm at a black Ford passenger vehicle.

The other charge, a Class 3 felony, alleges Fitzgerald, being a person convicted of a felony, knowingly possessed a weapon, a 9 millimeter handgun.

As of Monday afternoon, Fitzgerald remained in the Bond County Jail.