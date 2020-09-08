City Council To Meet Tuesday

The Greenville City Council meets Tuesday, September 8.

A special meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m. for a public hearing on a Community Development Block Grant application for the new water treatment plant.

The regular September meeting is set for 7 p.m. On the agenda are a COVID-19 update and discussion of revisions or new COVID-19 grant programs.

A resolution of support for the local CURE program will be considered and the council will talk about the community development block grant, property code violations, the sidewalk budget, employee medical insurance and non-highway vehicle crossings.

The meetings will be at the Greenville Municipal Building, and the meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.