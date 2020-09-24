City Officials Encourage Census Participation

Residents have only a few days to help themselves, their cities and counties by completing the U.S. census form.

The deadline is September 30.

At Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council meeting, Mayor Alan Gaffner made a plea for citizens to fill out the form. He reminded them it is confidential and that the census will set in place formulas of funding that the city will – or will not – receive. Funds received, Gaffner said, will lessen the tax burden on the city.

The mayor said you can call the Municipal Building at 664-1644 if you have any questions about the census or the process.

Click below to hear more:

Census forms can be done online, by phone or by mail.

Greenville residents are invited to visit the municipal building and use a city computer to complete the form online.