The observance of Constitution Week begins Thursday throughout the nation and the City of Greenville urges local residents to be a part of it.

At its September meeting, the Greenville City Council approved a proclamation designating September 17 through September 23 as Constitution Week in the city.

The proclamation states September 17 marks the 233rd anniversary of the framing of the United States Constitution.

City officials believe it is important for citizens to reaffirm the ideals of the constitution, which they call America’s most important document.