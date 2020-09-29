County Ambulance Negotiations Continue

Negotiations are continuing for a new ambulance contract to serve the majority of residents in Bond County.

Tuesday morning, the Special Services District Ambulance Board met to talk about the contract.

Following an executive session, a motion was approved to extend the negotiations by one month to November, as offered by HSHS, the party providing ambulance service under the current contract.

Three of five members on the SSD board were present at the meeting, Adam Boudouris, Eldon Young and Wes Pourchot.

Under the contract, ambulance service is provided to all residents of Bond County with the exception of those in the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire District, which has its own ambulance service.