County Board On Zoning Matters

The Bond County Board has approved the issuance of a special use permit, while sending another request back to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Bethany Radcliffe was granted a permit to operate a day-care center in a house located at 1701 Ridge Avenue, along Route 40.

She has plans to renovate the building, and County Zoning Officer Ed Doll said she would eventually like to add some classrooms.

Radcliffe told the board there will be a fenced outside play area.

The special use permit was recommended by the county zoning board of appeals.

The other request for a special use permit came from Justin Pranaitus, who wants to establish a banquet/events facility at 1 Embry Lane in LaGrange Township.

The zoning board of appeals recommended the request be denied due to complaints received from neighbors and the issue of trespassing on a neighbor’s private drive.

Doll told the county board those matters have been discussed by parties and it is believed they can be resolved.

After county board members discussed the situation, a motion was passed to have the zoning board of appeals review the request once again. The motion was approved 4-1 with Gerald McCray voting no.

At this week’s meeting, the county board also appointed Chad Waters to the zoning board of appeals to complete a term that expires in November of next year.

The opening was due to the resignation of Larry Bingham.