County Board Receives Audit Report

The Bond County Board received its audit report for the 2018-19 fiscal year at last Tuesday’s meeting.

Andrea Suhre, from the firm Scheffel Boyle of Belleville, gave a synopsis of the audit. She said it was a clean report with no findings and the county’s cash went up a bit.

The auditor said four funds spent more than they took in during the fiscal year. They were the general, health, insurance and Public Building Commission funds.

While overall county revenues went up about $150,000, overall expenditures decreased about $145,000.

The report was for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2019.