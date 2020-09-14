County Board Resumes Pre-COVID Meeting Schedule

The Bond County Board is reverting back to its original schedule and holding its second meeting of the month at night.

The second September meeting is Tuesday at the courthouse.

Masks and social distancing are required, but the meeting will also be available on Zoom. Contact the county clerk’s office to find out how to watch on Zoom.

A Special Service District ambulance meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The SSD board will go into executive session to discuss ambulance service contract negotiations.

The regular county board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. On the agenda are two special use permit requests, a levy request from the Bond County 377 FAYCO Board, discussion of a new phone system for the future, the Regional Office of Education budget, a resolution regarding electricity and natural gas supplies for Bond County-owned accounts, and appointments.