County Board Stays With Good Energy Company

The Bond County Board is continuing its relationship with the Good Energy Company.

Since 2012, Good Energy has negotiated an electric supply agreement for the county and the savings over that time have been more than $47,000.

The current agreement between the county and Good Energy ends soon, so a resolution on a new contract was a topic at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

Steve Bryant from Good Energy said everything would be maintained by Ameren but the supply portion of the bill is provided by a different supplier. Good Energy works with municipalities and counties to secure a better rate on their energy supply. Bond County’s contract is up in November and prices have started to increase. Bryant recommended the board go ahead and approve the resolution and allow the signing of the new contract, which not only guarantees a savings under the Ameren rate, but also under the rate currently being paid.

The county board approved the resolution on the contract.

Bryant said early next year Good Energy will be able to go through a similar process to seek savings for the county in natural gas costs.