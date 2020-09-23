County Clerk On Early & Mail-In Voting Options

It’s about six weeks from the November 3 general election, and voting will begin soon.

According to Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert, early voting starts Thursday, September 24, mail-in ballots will be sent to those who have requested them Thursday as well.

Click below to hear more:

Early voting will continue through November 2. It occurs at the county clerk’s office in the County Office Building, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

County Clerk Sybert said registered voters can still apply for mail-in ballots as long as the application is received by October 29, however Sybert said she would prefer they be sent as soon as possible.

Click below to hear more:

As of this week, 1,215 mail-in ballot requests had been received by the Bond county clerk. Sybert said 20 to 30 applications for mail-in ballots have been arriving at the office on a daily basis.