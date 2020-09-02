County To Seek Reimbursement For COVID-19 Expenses

Bond County plans to seek reimbursement for expenses incurred due to COVID-19.

At its meeting Tuesday morning, the Bond County Board approved an ordinance to participate in the Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support Program.

The ordinance designates Board Chairman Wes Pourchot to sign official papers submitted by the county. County Treasurer Colleen Camp will complete the request forms.

She told WGEL the first requests will probably be made in about two weeks, and then she hopes to submit one monthly.

The CURE Program allows the county to seek reimbursement for COVID-19 related expenses during the pandemic, such as payroll costs.

The program has funds received through the United States Department of Treasury’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. It is administered by the state.

Camp was asked about applications sent on behalf of three county businesses seeking assistance through the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant.

She said no news had been received about the two requests sent in May and the one submitted in June. The grant program was created due to COVID-19 and its negative effects on businesses.