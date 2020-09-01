Court Hearing Date Set For Hickman

A court hearing has been set in Bond County Circuit Court in the murder case of James Andrew Hickman of Greenville.

Hickman, age 29, was found guilty on August 7 of two counts of first degree murder in the death of his two-month-old son.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Neil Schroeder following a six-day bench trial. Sentencing did not occur on the day of the verdict and has now been scheduled for the morning of Tuesday, September 8.

Hickman has filed a motion for a new trial or alternative relief.

That motion will be also heard by Judge Schroeder on September 8.

Hickman’s son, Evander, died in November of 2018. Judge Schroeder ruled, after the trial, the prosecution had presented evidence sufficient to convict Hickman of shaking or striking his infant son, thereby causing the baby’s death.