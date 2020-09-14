Courthouse Telephone Work On The Square Monday

It was a busy sight Monday at the Bond County Courthouse as crews were extending phone service to the west part of the People’s State Bank building along Main Street.

A machine was set up near the south courthouse steps and a hole dug in the south lawn. The directional bore provides the ability to extend phone lines under the street and into the basement of the bank building.

In November of last year, the county took possession of that side of the building, after it was donated by People’s State Bank to the county.

Following renovations, the county will use the space for offices and storage. There has not been an announcement regarding when renovations will begin.