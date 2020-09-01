COVID-19 Related Scams Impacting Area

Madison County authorities are alerting citizens that COVID-19 related scams are being reported around the area.

The newest scam is reportedly conducted by phone. The caller claims to be a contact tracer, stating that you have been exposed. They claim to need payment info so they can send you a testing kit, indicating if you don’t provide them with that information, you will get in to trouble. Perpetrators of the scam seem to intentionally be targeting senior citizens.

Your local health department will not ask you for money or to pay for something related to COVID-19 testing or contact tracing.

The Federal Trade Commission reports that contact tracers will never ask you for money or for credit card or banking account information, will never ask for your social security number, and will not ask about immigration status. They also remind if you are contacted by email, do not click on any links in the email.