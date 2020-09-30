COVID Count Up To 338

The Bond County Health Department has reported 4 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to-date total to 338. The new cases are a female in her 40’s, two more males under 13, and a male in his teens.

31 COVID-positive individuals are current in isolation and 80 of their close contacts have been quarantined. There have been 7 deaths in Bond County since the pandemic began and two people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

16,042 tests have been administered in Bond County to patients ranging in age from less than one to 106. Positive cases have been between the ages of two and 92.