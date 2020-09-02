COVID Statistics Explained

If you have attempted to calculate the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Bond County using the numbers released by the Bond County Health Department, you have most likely determined a rate which does not match what you see coming from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The health department has announced that positive and negative test results are reported to IDPH by most certified laboratories electronically. However, in some instances, such as results received from the Greenville FCI or Greenville University, results are reported to IDPH via the state database.

Currently, IDPH is not using manually reported results in calculating positivity. Rather, they are only using electronically reported results.

For the health department’s purposes, they are sharing both manually and electronically reported results, which again results in a positivity rate based on our local numbers that are unlikely to match the IDPH rate.

