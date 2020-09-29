Davis Donates Convalescent Plasma

U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) donated Convalescent Plasma at Central Illinois Community Blood Center in Springfield and encourages those who have recovered from COVID-19 to also consider making a plasma donation.

“The plasma donating process at Central Illinois Community Blood Center in Springfield was quick and easy,” said Rep. Davis. “I encourage anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 and meets the donation criteria to consider making a convalescent plasma donation as soon as possible because it helps our medical researchers learn more about COVID-19, while also helping to treat symptomatic individuals who are suffering from this virus.”

“Central Illinois Community Blood Center is encouraging those who have recovered from COVID-19 to reach out to the center to schedule a Convalescent plasma donation,” said Jim Watts, Manager, Donor Relations, Central Illinois Community Blood Center. “Convalescent plasma donations contain antibodies to the COVID-19 virus and are used in the treatment of patients currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection. Potential donors who can provide documentation of a laboratory-confirmed positive test for COVID-19 and meet other health and safety criteria are scheduled for CCP donations at a nearby Donor Center or mobile blood drive. Individual donors and care providers may refer themselves or their patients via the referral form available at www.bloodcenter.org or by calling (833) 610-1025. For additional information, potential donors or physicians may send inquiries to patientservices@mvrbc.org.”

Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on August 5 and has since recovered.

Central Illinois Community Blood Center (CICBC) began working with donors who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection in April 2020, as the first donors who had recovered from a COVID-19 infection became eligible to donate. CICBC is now in its sixth month of collecting COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma, or CCP, and patient need for COVID-19 antibodies remains strong.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration permits collection and use of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma as an investigational treatment for COVID-19. Research into the effectiveness of this treatment continues at a national level.

CCP donors must be fully recovered from their COVID-19 infection and must meet all standard eligibility criteria for blood donation. Plasma will only be collected from donors with laboratory-confirmed tests, preferably with a test called “PCR”, showing the donor had a COVID-19 infection. Donors must be at least 28 days from the last date they had respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) or fever. Qualified donors are scheduled for appointments at a nearby Donor Center or mobile blood drive.