DeMoulin Museum Unveiling Brick Display

A new outdoor display at the DeMoulin Museum honoring employees of DeMoulin Bros. & Co. will be unveiled during a short ceremony Friday, October 2 at 4:00 p.m. Over 40 bricks have been pre-sold honoring presidents, board members, and employees of the factory that’s called Greenville its home since 1892.

“As you would expect the DeMoulin brothers will have bricks,” said John Goldsmith, museum curator. “But what’s been fun is seeing brick orders come in for employees from yesteryear that I didn’t know. Couple that with bricks honoring current employees and the display tells quite a story about the company’s history.”

Founded as the Ed DeMoulin Modern Woodmen of America Paraphernalia Company, the factory was Greenville’s first major industry. The venture began as a small affair in a side room of Mr. DeMoulin’s photo studio on the Greenville square. It quickly grew and by 1900 employed 100 people, most of whom were women crafting regalia for fraternal lodges and band uniforms. Goldsmith said whether an employee worked there for 50 years or just the summer, all are welcome to be honored with a brick.

The display will eventually have around 400 bricks. Goldsmith explained that brick orders will continue to be taken until the display is full.

Bricks, which feature three lines of text with a maximum of 18 letters per line, may be purchased for $100 each. Brochures about purchasing a brick may be picked up at the museum or downloaded from their website at www.demoulinmuseum.org.

The ceremony on October 2 will begin with a brief program followed by the unveiling and then cookies and punch served in the museum.

The DeMoulin Museum is dedicated to the founders, employees, and unique products of DeMoulin Bros. and Co. Known today as the nation’s leading maker of marching band uniforms, the factory got its start in 1892 as a manufacturer of initiation devices and regalia for fraternal lodges. The museum is located at 205 S. Prairie St. in Greenville. For more information, call (618) 664-4115.