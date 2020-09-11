Donnellson Man Injured In Construction Site Crash

A Donnellson man working as a flagger on Rt. 127 was airlifted to a hospital after being struck Friday morning.

Illinois State Police report 60 year old Jerry A. Thacker, of Mulberry Grove, was southbound on Rt. 127, just south of Donnellson, when he struck 74 year old Hiram L. Renfro, of Donnellson, a flagger for the Christ Bros. construction crew, with the driver’s side front of his vehicle.

Renfro was airlifted from the scene to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Thacker refused medical attention.

State police say Thacker was cited for alleged Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, violation of Scott’s Law, or Failure to Yield to Construction Workers, and Disobeying a Flagger in a Construction Zone.

No other details have been released.