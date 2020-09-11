Eden’s Glory Celebrating Five Years & Future Plans

Eden’s Glory is a safe house for female victims of human trafficking and according to Co-Founder and Co- Executive Director Annie Schomaker.

She told WGEL the organization is celebrating its fifth birthday this month. While an in-person celebration isn’t possible due to COVID-19, the group will be posting stories, quotes, and more from staff, volunteers, donors, and more, on their social media accounts.

Click below to hear more:

You can find Eden’s Glory on Facebook and on Instagram.

While they’re celebrating the past, Schomaker says Eden’s Glory has launched a major fundraising campaign to provide for future plans, including opening another safe house facility in California and services for a new population.

She told us the group has set a goal of $50,000 so they can launch a program for minors. Schomaker said the women at Eden’s Glory have taught them a lot about what they would have benefited from as children and they want to help in that way. She said the average age for females to be trafficked is 12-14, but the women who have been in the Eden’s Glory program were trafficked at 4 or 5 years of age.

Click below for more of her comments:

Click HERE to access Eden’s Glory’s new fundraising campaign.