Finishing Touches On Downtown Patio

The final touches have been made to the City of Greenville’s public patio at the intersection of Second and Main streets.

Red umbrellas were installed at the tables this week to provide shade during daytime use.

Greenville Economic Development Coordinator Bill Walker said the patio has been a great addition to the downtown area. He said there have been exclusively positive comments about it. Walker said it was custom made to fit into the downtown area and makes it more vibrant.

The patio cost $80,800 and was paid for using downtown tax increment financing funds.