Fire Dept. Cautions Against Controlled Burns In Dry Weather

The Greenville Fire Protection District is reminding everyone that the weather has been – and is predicted to remain – fairly dry in our area.

Fire officials urge you to exercise caution if you plan to conduct any type of burning activities. With low humidity and light wind, a small brush pile fire can rapidly turn into something larger.

They also encourage you to keep an eye on burning barrels, especially if they are near fields and pastures.

If a fire develops, officials say do not wait, call 9-1-1 immediately.