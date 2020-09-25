First Day Of Voting Sets Record

It was a very busy day at the Bond County clerk’s office as early voting got underway Thursday.

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert reported 148 registered voters visited the office to cast ballots. She said that’s a one day record in the county.

Thursday was also the first day the county clerk could send mail-in ballots. Sybert placed over 1,200 ballots into the mail to those who had submitted applications for one.

Early voting continues at all county clerks’ offices in the state, through November 2.

Registered voters can still apply for mail-in ballots by sending an application to their county clerk’s office.

The general election is November 3.