Five More COVID-19 Cases In Bond County

Five new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bond County. They include a female in her 40’s, a female in her 60’s, two males under 13, and a man in his 20’s.

That brings the county total, to date, to 334.

Of that number, 30 COVID-positive individuals are in isolation and 94 of their close contacts are currently in quarantine.

One person is currently hospitalized with coronavirus and seven have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 15,996 tests have been administered in Bond County, to individuals ranging in age from less than one to 106. Those who have tested positive were aged between two and 92.