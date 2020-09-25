Fourth Fest Announces 2021 Plans

For the first time in its history, the Bond County Fourth Fest will be held on two days.

The Fourth Fest Committee met this week and decided to have the 2021 event on Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3.

Details are still being developed, however music entertainment will be presented both days, in addition to a carnival. The fireworks show will be July 3.

Since no Fourth Fest was held this year due to COVID-19, the headline music act, the band Exile, is scheduled to play on July 3.

Fourth Fest is held in downtown Greenville to celebrate the birthday of the United States.