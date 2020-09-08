Free COVID-19 Testing At BCHD

The Bond County Health Department has announced free on-site COVID-19 testing, sponsored by the Illinois Department of Public Health, on Saturday and Sunday, September 12 and 13, from 8 AM to 4 PM each day in the parking lot of the Bond County Health Department. Note the change from previous testing events at the Bond County Fairgrounds.

The health department is located on South Fourth Street in Greenville.

Individuals with or without symptoms can be tested. You must have a valid telephone number.