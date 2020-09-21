Grain Dryer Fire In St. Jacob

The St. Jacob Fire Department responded to the report of a grain dryer on fire in rural St. Jacob on the morning of Friday, September 18. At 7:04 a.m., Highland-Pierron Fire Department was dispatched to respond as mutual aid due to the unique nature of the incident.

Crews shut off the gas and grain was pulled from the unit, where it could then be extinguished on the ground. The dryer had malfunctioned resulting in a complete loss of the dryer unit as well as approximately $5,000 loss in damaged corn.

Volunteer firefighters were on the scene for 2 hours.