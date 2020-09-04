Greenville Driver Services Facility Opens Tuesday, Sept. 8

The Greenville Driver Services facility (321 S. Second St.) will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Out of an abundance of caution, the facility was closed because of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Secretary of State Jesse White reiterated to the public that expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle registration stickers have been extended until Nov. 1, 2020, so customers do not need to rush into a facility. During hot weather it is suggested customers consider delaying their visit, but if a customer must visit a facility, they are encouraged to come prepared to wait outside due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.

Customers are also encouraged to conduct transactions online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com if possible. Those who do business online will not have to wait in line at a facility.

Customers and Secretary of State employees are required to wear face masks and social distancing measures are in place.