Greenville FFA Test Plot Field Day

The Greenville FFA will have their Corn Test Plot Field Day Friday, September 18, showcasing a corn variety plot with 30 different varieties of corn from nine different seed companies.

The FFA will host representatives from most of the companies to share information with the students and community members.

The plot is on Rt. 140, west of Greenville, between Z&Z Ave. and Shawnee Road.

A lunch of pork burgers, chips, and drinks will be served starting at 11 AM. Presentations begin at 11:30 AM. The program will wrap up with yield checks on each of the varieties of corn.

Social distancing will be enforced.

For more information contact Steve Zimmerman at 267-9438.