Greenville Police August Activity Report

The August report from the Greenville Police Department shows officers made five felony and six misdemeanor arrests, in addition to arresting five individuals on warrants.

Nineteen traffic tickets were issued.

Police successfully completed three vehicle unlocks, made 13 other motorist assists, and looked into 12 burglar alarms that sounded.

The Governor Bond Lake officer completed 58 hours of patrol, making 60 public contacts and issuing three verbal warnings.

It was estimated during August 335 people used the Governor Bond Lake.