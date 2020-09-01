GU Students Recognized For Senior Outreach Program

Greenville University’s student outreach effort to assist senior citizens has received recognition.

Senior Skip Day: Students Helping Seniors has been an annual event by the senior class at the university.

The school has partnered with AgeSmart Community Resources in O’Fallon.

Through the program, university students learn how connecting with someone of a different generation can help improve one’s empathy, mental health, communication skills and overall appreciation for life.

AgeSmart received a 2020 Aging Achievement Award in the Social Engagement category for the GU Senior Skip Day event.

Senior Skip Day could not be held this past spring, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however students still were able to assist senior citizens.

Greenville University’s Senior Skip Day Facebook page hosted weekly challenges to give students ideas to safely connect with seniors. Examples were socially-distant outdoor visits, phone calls and planting trees on Earth Day in honor of senior citizens.