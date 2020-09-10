Health Board Chair On Increasing COVID Numbers

With the COVID-19 positive test numbers increasing in Bond County and the region, the monitoring of the situation continues by many county entities and individuals, including the Bond County Health Department.

WGEL talked to Health Department President Dr. Tom Dawdy, who said the rise in cases was expected as the amount of testing increased. He said the majority of cases are in the ages between 20 and 49 years of age. He said the good news is that death rates are down significantly, mainly because of younger people making up the majority of cases.

Click below to hear his comments:

Dr. Dawdy was asked how the increase in positive cases should be viewed by county residents. He said he hopes the message people hear is that the pandemic is far from over. He said there is more infection and risk to people now than there was last spring when there were stronger restrictions in place. He said masking and social distancing should be maintained.

Dr. Dawdy said he hears people talking about loosening precautions and returning to certain activities, but warned that we’re still in a tight situation and we need to be cautious.

Click below for more:

Free testing will be available Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bond County Health Department on South Fourth Street in Greenville. The event is being administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Those tested must have as valid telephone number so test results can be provided.