Help Kids Kick Cancer By Giving Blood

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets. Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well.

Blood and platelet transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer. Blood and platelet donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic. As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last!

Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives are also essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients this winter. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall and winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Who blood donations help

Ansley Gilich is an outgoing, kind, funny and very smart 7-year-old who enjoys dancing and singing with her family and friends. Earlier this year, Ansley was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia – the most common type of childhood cancer – and has needed blood products during treatment.

“She is beautiful inside and out and is kicking cancer’s butt like the little warrior princess that she is,” said Michelle Gilich, Ansley’s mother, who joined family to host a blood drive to give back to other patients who also need blood. “We know there’s a need for blood products due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we want to help as much as we can.”

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may qualify to be convalescent plasma donors. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15

Bond County

Greenville

9/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street

Pocahontas

9/8/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street

Clinton County

Aviston

9/14/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Aviston Elementary School, 350 South Hull Street

Beckemeyer

9/15/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street

Carlyle

9/10/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Carlyle Lake Visitors Center, 801 Lake Road

Fayette County

Ramsey

9/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson

Vandalia

9/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street

9/15/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Zimmerman’s Greenhouse, 1386 East 1050 Avenue

Madison County

Hamel

9/14/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Montgomery County

Nokomis

9/8/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Louis Parish Center, East Union Street