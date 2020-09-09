Hickman Sentenced On Murder Charges

James Andrew Hickman, age 29, of Greenville, was sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court Tuesday for murdering his two-month-old son in November of 2018.

Hickman was found guilty on August 7 of two counts of first degree murder in the death of his son, Evander.

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced Hickman to 38 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with credit for time the defendant has served in jail since arrested on November 18, 2018.

Hickman must serve 100 percent of the prison time. Upon release, he will be on mandatory supervision for three years. All court costs were revoked.

Hickman was found guilty by Judge Schroeder after a six-day bench trial.

To begin Tuesday’s proceeding, Judge Schroeder heard a motion filed by Hickman asking for a new trial or alternative relief. The motion was denied.

Prior to being sentenced, Hickman, stood before the judge and said, “Even though you found me guilty, I still maintain my innocence.”

Hickman stated he didn’t do anything to hurt him.

Appearing for the prosecution were Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann and Assistant State’s Attorney Keith Jensen. Jensen said Hickman’s prior criminal record qualified him for an extended prison term, but he wasn’t seeking that, and asked the judge to give Hickman 60 years.

Hickman’s Attorney Rick Verticchio maintained the verdict was wrong in the case, and asked that Hickman’s sentence be at in the range of 30 to 35 years.

Before giving the 38-year sentence, Judge Schroeder told Hickman he has the right to persist in his innocence, but he found the defendant guilty of a horrific crime.

The charges alleged Hickman shook or struck his infant son, thereby causing the baby’s death.

Attorney Verticchio told WGEL the verdict will be appealed because the decision was incorrect.