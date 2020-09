The Bond County Historical Society is raising funds to complete necessary renovations to the historic U.S. DeMoulin Mansion on Fourth Street in Greenville, so they can open their new museum to the public.

The historical society is a 501c3 organization so donations may be tax-deductible. All gifts over $50 will have their name on a plaque inside the museum.

You can download a donation form at BondCountyHistorical.org.