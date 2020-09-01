ISP Still Working To Identify Human Remains

On Friday, August 28, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 officials were requested by the Trenton Police Department to investigate the discovery of female human remains in an advanced state of decomposition located in the ditch of the Illinois Route 160 on-ramp to New US Route 50 westbound near Trenton.

An autopsy was completed Saturday, with results still pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

ISP DCI Zone 8 is leading the death investigation and is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the body as they continue pursuing all available leads.

The remains are described as a white female, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing approximately 127 pounds. The female was wearing jean shorts with an American Indian style pattern and a t-shirt described as a Good Luck Unlimited Trolls T-Shirt, like the example below…

Identifying tattoos include:

The word “Charity” tattooed in fancy script on the right forearm

A multi-colored mermaid-like figure tattooed on the upper left arm

A tattoo depicting a flower with a bumblebee and the word “Charity” in fancy script on the left forearm

The word “Dallas” tattooed in fancy script on the lower middle back

Although there is no additional information available for release at this time in this ongoing death investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 at (217)-342-7879.