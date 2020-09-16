KPD Board Now Has Two Open Seats

By the conclusion of Monday night’s Kingsbury Park District Board meeting, membership on the board was down to three.

The meeting started with four persons on the five-member board. The remaining members could not decide on someone to appoint as the fifth member, then during an executive session, held at the end of the open meeting, Kyle LaTempt submitted a letter of resignation to Board President Barb Smith.

The other opening occurred when Doug Bohannon resigned in July.

Three persons have indicated interest in being on the board. They are C.J. Meyer, Dan Liss and Lynn Ulmer.

During the open portion of Monday’s meeting, appointment of someone to fill Bohannon’s position was brought up. A motion to appoint Liss for the received yes votes from Scott Crothers and Louanne Theiss (tice), a no vote from LaTempt and Barb Smith abstained.

District Attorney Jeff Mollet was at the meeting and stated the appointment of Liss did not pass since there must be three “yes” votes on a five-member board to approve a motion.

The position could be filled at the board’s committee meeting this Monday night.

Whoever is appointed to fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Bohannon and LaTemp will only serve a few months, as both were elected in 2019 to four-year terms.

Two, two-year unexpired terms will be on the consolidated election ballot this spring. In addition, the four-year terms held by Crothers and Theiss will also be on the spring ballot.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein advised Monday night that petition packets will be available at the park district office starting September 22.

The filing period for petitions is December 14 through December 21.

The consolidated election is April 6, 2021.