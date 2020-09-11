Local Officials Urge Preparedness In September

September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois.

It promotes family and community disaster and emergency planning, since disasters can strike at anytime and anywhere.

Bond County Emergency Services Director Alan Davis urges local residents to prepare for disasters and emergencies in the community. He said disasters occur when you least expect it and you should be prepared at home and work. Disasters can be weather related, like earthquakes or tornadoes, or, as the last few months have shown, they can be medical.

Davis said you should work up a plan at home with your family and at work with your coworkers and practice them.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency offers additional information on the Ready Illinois website.