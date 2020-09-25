LRCF Virtual Luminary Ceremony

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation is holding a virtual luminary ceremony Saturday, September 26 at 7 PM on their Facebook page.

There is no charge for a luminary this year but if you’d like to make a donation you are welcome to do so by mailing a check to LRCF. You can find that address on the group’s Facebook page.

If you would like to honor a loved one who has had cancer or has since passed away from cancer, you are invited to post a comment on or send a message to the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation Facebook page.

Again, the luminary ceremony begins on Facebook at 7 PM Saturday.