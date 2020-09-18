Mailer Causing Vote By Mail Confusion

Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert is reporting her office has received many calls asking about a mailer that was received Friday from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office. The subject of the mailer is voting by mail in the upcoming election. Sybert says many people have interpreted the piece from the Secretary of State to mean that you HAVE TO vote by mail. She reminds residents that voting by mail is NOT a requirement. It is an option, and you are still able to sign up to vote by mail if you wish.

But voting in person is also an option. Polls will be open on Election Day as usual. And early voting begins in the County Clerk’s office on Thursday, September 24.