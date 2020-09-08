Master Naturalist Evening Classes

University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist training begins on Tuesday, September 22, at 6 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday and Thursday evenings through November 19. Previously trainings have been daytime sessions, the switch to evening will make this poplar program more convenient for community members. Session locations will vary between the Marion County Extension Office in Salem, the Clinton County Extension Office in Breese and the opportunity to participate in field trips to local educational sites.

Classes cover a wide range of subjects that relate to local natural areas and will include urban wildlife, environmental ethics, wetlands, soils, climate, forestry, geology, prairies, mammals, birds, general ecology, insects, archeology and aquatics. Students can expect live instruction, video, and hands on experience to cover the weekly topics. There will be time for participants to ask questions and interact with each other making the sessions engaging.

Any adult (18 years or older) who loves the outdoors, has a concern for the local environment and wants to provide education and service to help your local community will benefit from this program. You do not need to have a college degree or years of experience. You only need to have a sincere desire to learn and share information about nature to the community through Extension projects and programing. The Master Naturalist mission is to provide science-based educational opportunities that connect people with nature and help them become engaged environmental stewards.

Cultivate your curiosity about nature with the Master Naturalist program. Register online at https://go.illinois.edu/MNtraining20.

For more information or reasonable accommodations, call 618-526-4551 or 618-548-1446.