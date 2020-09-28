MERS Goodwill Serving Bond County Area

MERS Goodwill has a presence in Bond, Clinton, Washington and Madison counties, offering services to young adults.

The non-profit organization provides free education and employment support services to clients.

Angela Knaub, case manager for Clinton and Washington counties, said the organization is in Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair & Washington Counties and are looking for youth between 16-24 that could use some extra support, such as low-income, have a court record, or in need of high school equivalency. MERS offers job-readiness training and a paperwork experience, where individuals can work up to 599 hours in a local business.

Click below to hear more of her comments:

Knaub said the organization is always looking for businesses to serve as program partners. Current partner businesses in Bond County include the Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, BCMW, Bond County Senior Center, Double J Doggy Play & Stay, the Bond County Humane Society and Super 8 Motel.

Click below for more:

The Bond County MERS Goodwill WIOA Youth Program Office is located in the Kaskaskia College Education Center building in Greenville.